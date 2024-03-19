Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $806,000 Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 88.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 8,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 286.2% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 62,304 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $377,000.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

SLV opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $18.97 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

