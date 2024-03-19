Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

