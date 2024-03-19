Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $3,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,995,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,147,000 after acquiring an additional 969,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,766,000 after purchasing an additional 868,610 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,132,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,285,000 after buying an additional 689,605 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 498,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 405,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 373,047 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $42.21 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

