Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,918 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,880.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $457,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,412,880.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

