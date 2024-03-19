Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,644 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

