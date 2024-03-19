Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.38% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.31. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.83 and a 52-week high of $24.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

