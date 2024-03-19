Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,970 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 6.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 19.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.30.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

TSLX stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $22.35.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 50.69% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.77%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

