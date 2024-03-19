Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,117 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $30,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,649,000 after purchasing an additional 690,119 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,952 shares during the period. Stadion Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 10,566,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,808 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $45.79 and a 52 week high of $60.96.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

