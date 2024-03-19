Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 14,480 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 26,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. &PARTNERS grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 29,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGXU opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

