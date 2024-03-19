Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Short Interest Update

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the February 14th total of 9,110,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 22,675,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $864,398,751.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,195,878.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $173,469.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,269,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,498,260 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,417,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,588 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Core & Main by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,865,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,097 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,023,000. Amundi raised its stake in Core & Main by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,675,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,629 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core & Main by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,219,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,729,000 after acquiring an additional 788,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

CNM stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.57. 4,685,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,171,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. Core & Main has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $54.71.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

