Contrasting Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY)

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Free Report) and Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.9% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taysha Gene Therapies -1,498.57% N/A -90.72% Bavarian Nordic A/S 20.80% 0.07% 14.62%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 7 0 3.00 Bavarian Nordic A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Taysha Gene Therapies currently has a consensus price target of $5.71, indicating a potential upside of 150.63%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Bavarian Nordic A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taysha Gene Therapies and Bavarian Nordic A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taysha Gene Therapies $2.50 million 170.51 -$166.01 million ($2.58) -0.88 Bavarian Nordic A/S $1.02 billion 1.73 $214.09 million $0.95 7.99

Bavarian Nordic A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Taysha Gene Therapies. Taysha Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bavarian Nordic A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Taysha Gene Therapies has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bavarian Nordic A/S has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bavarian Nordic A/S beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taysha Gene Therapies

(Get Free Report)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN7 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 for the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Bavarian Nordic A/S

(Get Free Report)

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name. It is also developing MVA-BN (freeze-dried) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of smallpox; MVA-BN RSV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; ABNCoV2 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2; and TAEK-VAC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treatment of advanced HER2 and brachyury-expressing cancers. It has license and collaboration agreement with AdaptVac; and license agreements with National Cancer Institute and Public Health Service. It operates in the United States, Germany, Belgium, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Switzerland, and internationally. Bavarian Nordic A/S was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.