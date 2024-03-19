ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Diligent Investors LLC

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.06.

View Our Latest Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $121.14. The company had a trading volume of 724,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,818,783. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.95. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $93.26 and a 1-year high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $142.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.