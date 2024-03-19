Conflux (CFX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $150.59 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.40 billion and $150.59 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000585 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,380.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.71 or 0.00587805 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00126264 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009810 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00044995 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.34 or 0.00207313 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00050849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.65 or 0.00118056 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,981,449,693 coins and its circulating supply is 3,843,949,117 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,981,313,365.6 with 3,843,813,355.38 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.36207245 USD and is down -13.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $151,850,803.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

