Compound Price Tops $69.17 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $69.17 or 0.00109963 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $559.93 million and $118.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00034963 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00017362 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003162 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 443% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,094,884 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,094,859.30486093 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 70.06773565 USD and is down -12.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 478 active market(s) with $90,824,674.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.