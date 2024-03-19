Comparing Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Inhibitor Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibitor Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibitor Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Novo Nordisk A/S 0 2 6 0 2.75

Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $121.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.76%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inhibitor Therapeutics has a beta of -0.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

6.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Inhibitor Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A 141.81% 98.65% Novo Nordisk A/S 36.03% 90.36% 29.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inhibitor Therapeutics and Novo Nordisk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibitor Therapeutics N/A N/A $12.11 million N/A N/A Novo Nordisk A/S $33.71 billion 17.69 $12.15 billion $2.71 49.13

Novo Nordisk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibitor Therapeutics.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Inhibitor Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibitor Therapeutics

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing SUBA-Itraconazole, an oral formulation of the drug itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b study of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome. The company was formerly known as HedgePath Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2019. Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

