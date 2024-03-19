Comparing Gryphon Digital Mining (GRYP) & Its Rivals

Gryphon Digital Mining (NASDAQ:GRYP – Get Free Report) is one of 100 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Gryphon Digital Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.7% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Gryphon Digital Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Digital Mining has a beta of 2.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have a beta of 5.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 466% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Digital Mining $13.65 million -$79.06 million -0.01 Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors $2.95 billion $412.48 million 14.76

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Digital Mining. Gryphon Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Digital Mining -339.99% N/A -113.03% Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors -27.91% -91.58% -6.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gryphon Digital Mining and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Digital Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Gryphon Digital Mining Competitors 400 1553 2310 72 2.47

As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Gryphon Digital Mining’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gryphon Digital Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Gryphon Digital Mining peers beat Gryphon Digital Mining on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Gryphon Digital Mining Company Profile

Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space. Gryphon Digital Mining, formerly known as Akerna Corp., is based in DENVER.

