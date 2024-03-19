Comparing Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Saipem has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Saipem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $236.68 million 0.73 $33.29 million $0.89 5.18 Saipem $10.53 billion 0.45 -$220.20 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Bonterra Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Saipem.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bonterra Energy and Saipem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 37.64%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Saipem.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Saipem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.06% 8.96% 4.67% Saipem N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats Saipem on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Saipem

(Get Free Report)

Saipem SpA provides energy and infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company operates through divisions Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, and Offshore Drilling. It offers development of subsea fields and pipelaying; installation and lifting of offshore structures; and engineering, implementation, installation, maintenance, modification, and decommissioning activities. The company also provides biorefineries, geothermal energy, carbon capture, wind and solar energy, waste to energy, and renewables and green technologies; high-speed rail; premium, engineering, and smart maintenance services; and offshore and onshore services. In addition, the company provides procurement, project management, construction, and engineering integrated services for the energy industry and public markets. Saipem S.p.A. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.