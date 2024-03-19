CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.65.

Get CommScope alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COMM

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.