CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Short Interest Update

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,450,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 11,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,165,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,195,038. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $6.65.
In other CommScope news, Director L William Krause acquired 57,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $91,107.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 227,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,318.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on COMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Monday, March 4th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.27.
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
