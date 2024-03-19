Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Shares Bought by Pasadena Private Wealth LLC

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after purchasing an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:RQI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $11.64. 63,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,381. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.18. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

