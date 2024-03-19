Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Short Interest Update

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 8,830,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

CTSH traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $74.79. The company had a trading volume of 318,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,021. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

