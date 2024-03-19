Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Stock Performance

JVA stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Coffee in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Coffee in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Coffee by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

