Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Stock Performance
JVA stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Coffee had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
