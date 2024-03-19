Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $4.46 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.15%.

Coda Octopus Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of CODA opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. Coda Octopus Group has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $11.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODA. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,623 shares in the last quarter. 20.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

