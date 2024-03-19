Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Purchases £4,269.04 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,482 ($31.60) per share, with a total value of £4,269.04 ($5,434.81).

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 23rd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 39,335 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,500 ($31.83), for a total transaction of £983,375 ($1,251,909.61).

On Friday, February 16th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 176 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,455 ($31.25) per share, with a total value of £4,320.80 ($5,500.70).

On Wednesday, January 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 193 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,345 ($29.85) per share, with a total value of £4,525.85 ($5,761.74).

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 392 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($29.22), for a total transaction of £8,996.40 ($11,453.09).

On Wednesday, December 20th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,500 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,310 ($29.41), for a total transaction of £311,850 ($397,008.27).

Coca-Cola HBC Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded down GBX 29 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,452 ($31.22). The stock had a trading volume of 554,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,514. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,386.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,269.21. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 12-month low of GBX 2,065 ($26.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,582 ($32.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.46. The firm has a market cap of £8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,656.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,770 ($35.26).

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

