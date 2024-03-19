CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 638400 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

CMC Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of C$3.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.13.

About CMC Metals

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 claims covering an area of 2,017 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

Further Reading

