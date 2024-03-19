ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIRFree Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

ClearSign Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.00 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

