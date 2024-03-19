ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.00 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. The company has a market cap of $38.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ClearSign Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,101,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

