Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $193.25

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $193.25 and last traded at $191.45, with a volume of 154061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total transaction of $360,332.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,642 shares of company stock worth $6,340,882. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

