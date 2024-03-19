Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Update

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,600 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 14th total of 113,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CIVB

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of CIVB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.68. 28,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.16. The company has a market cap of $230.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $38.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

Insider Activity at Civista Bancshares

In related news, SVP Michael D. Mulford acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Civista Bancshares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 294.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 115.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.