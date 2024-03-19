City State Bank Sells 232 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

City State Bank cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 111.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVS opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.87. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $83.25.

Insider Activity

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $93.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Get Our Latest Report on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.