City State Bank Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 77,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,189.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,201 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $200.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.28. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $168.30 and a fifty-two week high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

