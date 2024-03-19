City State Bank Has $311,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

City State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,637 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,373,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,544,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 66,732.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,794,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.93. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2921 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

