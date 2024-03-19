City State Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

City State Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,433,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,399,416,000 after purchasing an additional 526,561 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,532,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $689,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,185 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,774,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,727,000 after purchasing an additional 315,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,489,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,122,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,652,000 after acquiring an additional 295,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $54.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

