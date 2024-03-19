City State Bank Buys 150 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $127.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

