City State Bank Acquires Shares of 4,500 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (BATS:XISE)

City State Bank acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF (BATS:XISE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XISE stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd.

