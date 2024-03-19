City State Bank Acquires 438 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

