City State Bank Acquires 111 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

City State Bank raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 124,405.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Albemarle by 33.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,381,656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $754,405,000 after acquiring an additional 853,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Albemarle by 142.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,043,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,499,000 after acquiring an additional 612,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,157,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,265,928,000 after acquiring an additional 575,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Albemarle by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $299,021,000 after acquiring an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ALB stock opened at $124.58 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $106.69 and a 12-month high of $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day moving average is $138.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.