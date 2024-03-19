City Holding Co. Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLTO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.25. The company had a trading volume of 255,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,595. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.37. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $90.55.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.10.

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

