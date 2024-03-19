City Holding Co. Sells 453 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

City Holding Co. decreased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in DT Midstream by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 127,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 93.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 16,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1,176.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 867,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,889,000 after buying an additional 799,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 11,073.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 85,485 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.87 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,625.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DT Midstream Price Performance

Shares of DTM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.11. 143,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,853. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.10 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DTM shares. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

See Also

