City Holding Co. Sells 10,109 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

City Holding Co. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,831 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,109 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diligent Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 41,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 127,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.00. 4,541,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,439,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day moving average is $37.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

