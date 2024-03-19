City Holding Co. Purchases 6,441 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.71. 416,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,682,678. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

