City Holding Co. Purchases 635 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,047,000 after acquiring an additional 14,175 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 868,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,961,000 after purchasing an additional 16,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after purchasing an additional 78,217 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.08. The company had a trading volume of 38,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,488. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

