City Holding Co. Purchases 372 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.0% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.57. 1,312,601 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,634,751. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABBV. Raymond James boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $9,184,047.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

