City Holding Co. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

KRE stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.51. 2,512,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,024,604. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

