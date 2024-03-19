City Holding Co. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,739,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $229.11. 43,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,171. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

