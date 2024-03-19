City Holding Co. Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

City Holding Co. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,177 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,720 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.55. 1,296,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,926,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $102.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

