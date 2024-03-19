City Holding Co. Cuts Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,918 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co. owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 677,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after acquiring an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,574 shares. The stock has a market cap of $475.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

