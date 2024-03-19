City Holding Co. Acquires 862 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Omega Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Community Bank of Raymore raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 20,025 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,241,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,284,345. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $177.59. The stock has a market cap of $183.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

