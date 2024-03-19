City Holding Co. Acquires 384 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,165,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,965,633. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

