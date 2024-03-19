Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Short Interest Update

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:CGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,540,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 26,440,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 18,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.4 %

C stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.89. 8,966,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,384,225. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:CGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 24.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

