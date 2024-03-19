CION Investment Co. (CION) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

CION Investment has a payout ratio of 86.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of CION Investment stock opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.24. CION Investment has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $12.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CION Investment by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in CION Investment by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in CION Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in CION Investment by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 43,077 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in CION Investment by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CION Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About CION Investment

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

