Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,140,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 6,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total value of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $2,526,011.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.51. 458,256 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,214. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Church & Dwight has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

